Separated Twins Raised in Different Countries Show Significant Difference in IQ: Study

A recent study has shown that identical twins brought up in different countries have a significant difference in IQ. A pair of monozygotic twins born in South Korea got separated, and one of them was adopted by a family in the US. They were reunited later and scientists took the opportunity to study these twins brought up in different homes and cultures. The findings were published in the scientific journal Personality and Individual Differences. Psypost reported that the twin raised in South Korea did better perceptual in reasoning and processing speed, with an overall IQ difference of 16 points.

The South Korean twin grew up in a stable home environment where she enjoyed more freedom. The US twin was raised in a conflict-ridden, religious home. While the US person showed more individualistic values, the South Korean twin had more collectivist outlook. The study says: “The twins’ general intelligence and non-verbal reasoning scores showed some marked differences. Adding these cases to the psychological literature enhances understanding of genetic, cultural, and environmental influences on human development." Similarities were evident in personality, self-esteem, mental health, job satisfaction and medical life history, consistent with genetic influence found by the Minnesota Study of Twins Reared Apart and related studies, the researchers added.

Nancy L. Segal, a professor and director of the Twin Studies Center at California State University in Fullerton, told Psypost that the study was a great way to disentangle influences of genes and environment on human traits.

Researchers also stated that the US twin suffered three concussions while growing up and they are not sure if they had any effect on the person’s IQ. The twins born in 1974 in South Korea were separated after they got lost in a market. They were reunited in 2020 after tracking down the US twin’s DNA.

