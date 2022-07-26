'Sergey and Me Yesterday': Elon Musk Hits Out at Nicole Shanahan Affair Rumours With a Pic

Denying a media report about his alleged affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Elon Musk had claimed that he was partying with Brin just a day before, on July 24. Now, validating this claim, a picture of Musk partying with Brin has surfaced on the internet. The two billionaires can be seen all smiles while posing for a selfie together, hours before reports of their fallout surfaced on the internet. “Yeah, that was Sergey and me yesterday afternoon!," Musk wrote on Monday while confirming that the picture indeed was from his weekend party with the Google co-founder.

Advertisement

A report in The Wall Street Journal on July 25 claimed that Musk had a fallout with Brin after his alleged affair with Nicole. The alleged affair was also cited as one of the key reasons behind Brin and Nicole filing for divorce earlier this year. The report further claimed Tesla CEO “dropped to one knee" in front of Brin begging for forgiveness and added the two are yet to get back to their usual talking terms.

Calling the party picture “worth 1000 tweets," Musk lashed out at the WSJ journalist and slammed him for having “zero journalistic integrity."

Musk in a previous tweet earlier termed the report “total bs" and said that he had seen Nicole only twice in three years, both times with many other people around. He added that there was nothing romantic between him and Nicole.

Advertisement

Following up the denial, the Tesla boss claimed that the publication had engaged in his “character assassination" numerous times before. Denying the reports claim, Musk added that he had not had sex in “ages."

Musk and Sergey Brin are known to be close friends for several years now. Brin reportedly had lent $500,000 to Musk for Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis to help the electric-car maker when it was struggling to boost production. In 2015, when Tesla produced its first electric sports utility vehicle, Musk gifted it to Brin.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here