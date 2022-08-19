Serious or Sarcastic? Twitter User Talks About LinkedIn Posts, Gets Hilarious Reactions

LinkedIn initially started as an employment-oriented online service. With evolving times, the app has evolved as well and is no longer confined to employment services. There are often times when people share different types of posts on the platform. Sarcastic posts are also shared quite frequently now and it has become a little difficult to differentiate a normal post from a sarcastic one. Elaborating on the same, Twitter user Karthik shared a screenshot of a LinkedIn post. In the caption, he wrote, “It’s getting increasingly difficult to discern a serious post from a sarcastic post on LinkedIn."

In the screenshot, a man can be seen posing with a car, which he has recently purchased. “Thrilled to announce that I have bought a Tata Tiago. Payment in full. No loan. No instalments," he wrote in the caption. However, as we go on to further read the caption, he mentions, “I want to thank my parents, my ex bosses, ex and current girlfriends, and lastly all those sabzi walas who supported me always." Have a look for yourself.

Since uploaded, the post has gone viral and managed to garner over 19.5K reactions. “My question, you mentioned ex girlfriend & wife and again mentioned ex and current girlfriend, doesn’t ladies in your life has access to LinkedIn? I can foresee some great drama coming up," commented a LinkedIn user. Another person wrote, “Now you can take some of your girlfriends and your wife on a road trip together.

Just let the wife sit in the front seat. She deserves so much more than a front seat in your TATA.She should watch “War of the Roses". I recommend it for you too."

The comment section of the post has been bombarded with hilarious comments. “If its that hard to buy a car.. then should probably think of doing something else. But coached UPSC aspirants and worked as a night shift watchman? Really why? Whats the point of education if you re working as a watchman? And I just wasted 2 minutes of my life that will never come back… and counting. Crap I should stop doing this..You get the drift.. again. Now enough," wrote another user.

Not just the LinkedIn post but the Twitter post about increasing sarcastic posts on LinkedIn is also getting hilarious responses. Have a look:

How do you use LinkedIn? Do you agree with this tweet? Has LinkedIn become another Facebook in recent times?

