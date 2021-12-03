Mostly, when people get super stoned, they either end up smoking up more or just keep tripping on loop. But in Seth Rogen’s case, he landed at the front row of an Adele concert special. In a Wednesday appearance on the ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon, he revealed the hilarious story of how he ended up at the televised show of ‘One Night with Adele.’ While Adele could surely be rolling in the deep, Rogen was rolling up joint after joint with his wife Laura before attending the gig, which he thought would be a lovely, small performance at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. The Canadian actor retweeted a clip from the Jimmy Fallon show, captioning it, “I think the Adele concert is the most popular thing I’ve ever been featured in. Here’s the confounding story of how I ended up there."

He said that the enormity of the concert dawned upon him only when he saw scores of cameras and drones hovering around, with one camera even trained on him. The fact that they had “smoked a ton of weed" and weren’t mentally equipped to deal with the matter, which was getting out of hand, truly struck him when he saw Oprah Winfrey at the event, he told Fallon. They decided the only thing left to do to salvage the situation was to fade into the background. To their horror, they realised the seats allotted to them were 1A and 1B, bang in the front. “There’s so many more famous people than me here that should be sitting where I’m sitting! I could just feel them be insulted that I had such a good seat. I was in front of Drake — there’s no world where I should be in front of Drake! I could just feel Drake’s eyes drilling into the back of my head, like, ‘Why am I in 3R and he’s in 1A?’ I was six rows in front of Ellen DeGeneres and Kris Jenner! I truly have no idea why they did that," he jokingly told Fallon.

He also added that he had never met Adele and if she’s watching the show, he wants to know why she seated them in the front. Rogen ultimately had a blast (of course) at the concert, and said that people who haven’t watched his last five movies texted him saying it was amazing to see him at the concert.

Adele’s concert special, part of promotions for her latest album, ‘30’ was also attended by celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, and more.

