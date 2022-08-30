Seven-year-old Boy Approaches Telangana Police, Complains About His Drunkard Father

In a surprising incident, a seven-year-old third-class student approached the police and submitted a complaint to the sub inspector. The incident took place in Mustabad town of Rajanna Sircilla district in Telangana. Balakishan, a native of Mustabad was blessed with two children named Bharat and Shivani.

Bharat has been studying the third standard in a school in Mustabad. Being an alcohol addict, Balakishan has been physically assaulting his wife and Bharat’s mother daily in front of the children. Unable to see harassment his mother has been facing at the hands of his father, Bharat decided to do something about it. And one fine day, without informing his family members, the young kid went to the police station on his own. Surprised as everyone was at the police station, Bharat approached the sub-inspector Venkateswarlu.

Showing utmost maturity beyond his age, Bharat narrated the hardship faced by his mother due to his alcoholic father. Answering a question asked by the sub-inspector, Bharat said that his father had been consuming alcohol for the last four days. The staff was surprised by his intelligence after the seven-year-old boy firmly said that he has total faith in the police and that they will deliver justice to him.

Based on the complaint submitted by Bharat, the sub-inspector called his father Balakishan and his mother Deepika and counselled them. He cautioned the couple not to repeat the incident which may make the children complain to the police again. As one of the police staff captured the incident, the video showing Bharat giving a complaint to the sub-inspector went viral on social media.

This is not the first incident where a boy in Telangana filed a complaint with the police. Earlier, three years back, third-standard student Chaitanya from SR Nagar in Hyderabad went to the police station to give a complaint about his grandmother saying she has been harassing him. Here also the police were surprised to see a small boy at the police station. The police informed the presence of the boy before his parents are about to search for their son.

