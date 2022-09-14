Severely Dyslexic Teen Gets Perfect A-Level Results, Enrols In University

For years, the subject of being differently-abled, which included dyslexia, was taboo in India, not generally spoken of or paid a lot of attention to. However, in 2007, Aamir Khan brought dyslexia to the attention of the mainstream audience through the movie Taare Zameen Par and proved that one can accomplish wonders despite being dyslexic.

The movie showed that one could overpower the shortcomings imposed by dyslexia and be successful in life. With a little research, one will certainly find real-life instances that testify that fact and the most recent example is that of UK-born Oliver Chadwick.

The 18-year-old Oliver Chadwick was diagnosed with severe dyslexia at a very young age and is unable to read or write properly. His reading capability is that of a 6-year-old. However, despite the odds, Oliver has been able to receive grades of A*AA in his A-Levels and has secured a spot at university. This is indeed a massive achievement, considering severely dyslexic people are usually not expected to do much in academics.

Speaking about his achievement to Somerset Live, Oliver has said that dyslexia affects a person less than others think. He says that although most people do not expect much from a dyslexic person, he generally faced trivial problems like not being able to decipher signs. His mother Sophie recalled the time they first realised she was different.

She told Somerset Live that during his initial days of school, he would always respond ‘jacket potatoes and beans’ on being asked what the school had for lunch. It was later that Oliver’s family realised he was unable to read the menu. Even now, he cannot read menus, but he has improved greatly at interpreting signs, Sophie said.

He attended lessons with the Dyslexia Association but stopped going because he wasn’t improving. Since that time, Sophie has spoken with two specialists who confirmed Oliver is the most severely dyslexic individual they have ever encountered. Before secondary school, they stopped trying to get him special lessons and let him go the usual way, although some teaching assistants were given to him.

Going the usual way worked for Oliver as his determination made him secure A*AA in his A-levels. He has now enrolled at the University of Bristol for a mathematics and engineering degree, where study skills support, a postgraduate mentor and a peer mentor from his class will be offered to him.

