Sex Doll Company Uses Israeli Influencer's Face Without Her Consent, She is Fuming

There is a huge market for adult toys of all kinds, including blow-up dolls. While they cater to a niche market, they also require advertising like any other product. However, creating the faces of such dolls poses a huge difficulty to the makers, since they are not allowed to use the face of a woman without her permission.

However, something similar happened to a woman, who complained on her Instagram account, that a sex doll company used her face on one of their dolls without her permission. Yael Cohen Aris, 25, a former soldier with the Israel Defense Forces, is a well-known social media influencer with millions of fans. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “I found out that a big company made a SEX DOLL about me WITHOUT my permission or me knowing."

No, it’s not a joke, It’s real.

They even named the doll “Yael". “I am still shocked. don’t really know what to do…

“You probably saw on my stories that it came out on TV shows in my country, And It’s time to share it with you guys too," she said.

The firm, named Doll Studio, put her face on the doll without her consent. Along with this, a birthmark under her lip was also copied. Speaking to the Daily Star, Yael said- “Someone reached me to address my attention to a whole discussion about a doll head prototype. Surprisingly it was a very familiar face.

“But back then I didn’t understand what was going on, so I didn’t give it too much attention and forgot about it."

A very enraged Yael said that she has contacted the company and sought the removal of the dolls and is also considering legal action.

