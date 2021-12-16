Harnaaz Sandhu became the crowning glory amongst desis for winning Miss Universe 2021, bringing back the crown for India after 21 years. Google searches revealed Sandhu to be the most coveted person following the win. However, irrespective of the success of women, sexism still manages to make its way to the occasion. A Twitter user who goes by the name Lakshman with the handle @rebel_notout, shared a misogynistic meme that compared Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic gold medal feat to Sandhu’s Miss Universe win. The catch here is that Sandhu is dressed in swimwear in the picture, and the tone of the photo suggests Sandhu wearing a certain outfit was somehow diminishing the value of her win. “How boys think they can make their country proud. How Girls think they can make their country proud," he captioned the ‘meme.’

The tweet received backlash from Twitter users who pointed out the exceptional comparison in the ‘meme.’ One person responded with a picture of a cat and a caption, “If the cat of shame gets more likes than the original tweet, then your tweet really sucks." The cat got more likes than the original tweet.

Lakshman, the user who shared the original tweet, has responded in hilarious ways to many of the replies, too, and we’re not sure whether we should laugh or cry.

Another Twitter user replied, “The male guy on the left won a medal at the world stage whereas the female girl on the right won the crown at universe stage. What is bigger universe or world? Unless you had missed your science classes, you’ll agree with me that your analysis is wrong." To this incredulous analysis, Lakshman has an even more ridiculous answer where he complains that there were no contestants from other planets like Mars and Jupiter and the competition is not ‘valid’.

The account is consistently shitposting and proudly wears misogyny on its sleeve.

While the original poster of the ‘meme’ comparing the wins may have been on a lighter note, the underlying theme of sexism still remained. A single meme is perhaps just an example of the much bigger problem of belittling women’s achievements with sexism and misogyny. Such ‘innocent’ memes help spread vile, sexist notions and reinforce age-old patriarchal stereotypes.

