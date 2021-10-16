Shah Rukh Khan Apologises for Kolkata Knight Riders' Loss But it is an Old Tweet

IPL fans dug up an old tweet by Shah Rukh Khan to slyly troll the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders after Chennai Super Kings defeated the actor’s team convincingly in the IPL 2021 finals on Friday. “Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!" Khan’s tweet, posted earlier this year in April, read. The tweet was in response to an epic choke that left Kolkata Knight Riders reeling at Chepauk as the franchise lost from a position of dominance. KKR were on course for a win as they were 84/1 at the halfway mark. But the game turned on its head after Mumbai Indians brought on their spinners. KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar SRK later apologised to the fans after that disappointing performance where his team went down by 10 runs.

Advertisement

Did Kolkata Knight Riders choke against Chennai Super Kings too?

Despite a cracker of a start provided by the openers Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill, who accumulated 91 runs in their first-wicket partnership, KKR fell 27 runs short of CSK’s target of 193.

KKR went from 91 for no loss to 125/8 in no time. This was KKR’s first-ever loss after advancing to an IPL final. As for CSK, led by Dhoni, the Yellow Army got to lift their fourth trophy at the Dubai International Stadium in front of a roaring crowd. Dwayne Bravo along with Shardul Thakur were instrumental with the ball after Faf du Plessis’ magnificent 86 off 59 balls helped CSK post a daunting total on the big night.

“Before I start talking about CSK, it’s important I talk about KKR," Dhoni said after the glorious victory. “For the position they were in after the first phase, it is very difficult to come back and do what they have done. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, I feel it was KKR. I think the break helped them."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.