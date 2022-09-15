Shah Rukh Khan Fans Start Petition to Have Him in 'Brahmastra' Spin-Off With Lead Role

One of the biggest surprises of Brahmastra was undoubtedly Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. The actor played the role of a scientist by name of Mohan Bhargav. Brahmastra received mixed reviews from the audience. While some are calling the movie a disaster, others are calling it a visual masterpiece. Alia Bhatt who stars in the leading role was also slammed. However, after watching the movie, everyone is talking about SRK’s spectacular cameo.

He left the audience cheering, not just in theatres but also on social media.

People have now started a petition on Change.org demanding a spin-off with SRK as its lead. Nearly 3.4K people have signed the petition. “I request Dharma Productions and director Ayan Mukerji to make a spin-off of Bhrahmastra featuring Mohan Bhargav, played by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan," read the petition.

One person commented, “We all know what he has done with just 20 min role..so why not for a full fledged movie?" Another person wrote, “Because why not? His screen presence lit up the hall and his backstory deserves a movie of its own."

Meanwhile, a new report claims that the superstar is nothing but happy with the reactions. If a report by IndiaToday.in is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan has seen videos doing the rounds of audiences’ reactions to his cameo and liked them. It is also claimed that SRK’s son Aryan has seen portions of the film starring King Khan and he has liked it as well.

“The glimpse of reactions to Shah Rukh Khan’s entry have gone viral on social media. SRK has watched those videos and he has liked them. He is happy with the feedback that people have given him for the film. The superstar was nervous about this film," the grapevine claimed.

“Shah Rukh’s son Aryan had seen scenes of his dad in Brahmastra and he theatrically liked SRK’s part. After the film was released, makers shared videos from theatres and the actor liked them," the source added.

