Shah Rukh Khan's Advice to Fan on How to Study Properly is 'Classic SRK'

Shah Rukh Khan announced the release date of Pathaan on Twitter and held an #AskSRK session for 10 minutes to thank the fans who hyped the announcement up and got it trending on the site. These sessions are a favourite among his fans and his quips and gentle teasing never failed to entertain them. Most fans were enthused by his comeback and asked him questions on Pathaan, why he was “late" in releasing it and when his other movies were coming out. One exchange with a fan, however, stood out from the rest because it was someone casually asking advice from the Bollywood superstar. Shah Rukh answered the fan with his on-brand wry humour. The fan tweeted at him, “sir padhai kaise karu acche se mann nahi lagta“. SRK replied, “Dimaag try kar shaayad work karega… Mann pyaar ke liye rakh“. That’s certainly advice that can only come from the King of Romance.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday, surprised his fans by announcing the release date of his most-anticipated film Pathaan. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film will see SRK’s comeback on the big screen after his 2018 film Zero and will release on January 25, 2023. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and is directed by War helmer Siddharth Anand. The first teaser featured Deepika and John introducing Shah Rukh as Pathan. While the actors faced the cameras and delivered their lines, Shah Rukh maintained a mystery around his look in the movie, teasing that he will unveil his first look soon.

Even though he hadn’t released a movie, SRK was still reigning supreme on social media. After the tragic demise of Lata Mangeshkar, a photo of the actor offering a dua for the departed soul stood out as a picture of extraordinary dignity and once again proved the stature that Shah Rukh holds among his fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.