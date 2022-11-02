Shah Rukh Khan's Funniest Responses to Fans on Twitter Prove He's King of Wit

For many, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate epitome of romance. With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara, he has made his fans swoon and earned the epithet of ‘the king of romance’. The actor has turned 57 today. He has inspired a host of young Bollywood actors, sometimes through his acting chops and sometimes, by just being the icon of love. Not just this but he is also known for his witty responses. He is known for conducting an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, and seeing his replies, one must admit that his sense of humour has only become sharper with time.

When a Twitter user asked SRK why doesn’t he burn the CD of his film “Ra.One" on the occasion of Dussehra, Shah Rukh’s quip was characteristically witty: “Arre kitna jale pe namak chhidkoge!"

Not only this, when another user asked him when he planned to do films with his younger son AbRam, SRK left netizens in splits with his reply: “As soon as I get his (AbRam) dates."

One fan even made King Khan nostalgic and emotional by sharing pictures of the actor’s late parents.

“Gift for you bhai, dekhlo please bahut mehnat ki hai… I know perfect nahi hai but you will like it.. love you," the user wrote. Responding to the tweet, Shah Rukh thanked him and said that he has saved the pictures and “will print them out and keep in my room".

Here are some other funny responses by SRK:

Meanwhile, every birthday, throngs of fans gather outside his palatial Bungalow Mannat in Bandra is a sight that everyone has been treated to since the last many, many years. From cutting cakes and signing autographs to engaging in a tête-à-tête and sharing anecdotes over an elaborate lunch, he leaves no stone unturned to make November 2 the most memorable day for his fans.

“His birthday is a day of hope, love and togetherness for us, it’s almost like a festival. We, fans, prepare for this day for over half a year," says Shrin Azmi, a Shah Rukh Khan fan from The Netherlands. Much like every year since 2016, barring the last two due to the pandemic, she has flown down to Mumbai this time as well to celebrate the superstar’s birthday.

