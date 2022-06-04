Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Avatar is Giving Twitter Major 'Fauji' Nostalgia

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, following the announcement of Pathan and Dunki, has left fans spiralling. You couldn’t blame them, given the awe-inspiring look sported by SRK in the Jawan teaser. the announcement of SRK and Atlee’s much-anticipated film was made on June 3 and the first look sees the actor in a bloody and scary avatar, all geared up for some action. As the teaser helped announce the film officially, people were reminded of SRK’s debut TV series Fauji, from way back when he was yet to become Bollywood’s reigning king. Now, Twitter thinks that between Fauji and Jawan, generations have “grown up".

Shah Rukh Khan made his acting debut with TV series Fauji, which aired on DD National in 1989. Though he found fame in showbiz much later, the show is well-known as the beginning of the superstar’s career. Fauji followed the training of an Indian Army commando regiment and aired on DD National in 1989.

Now, Jawan promises to be a spectacular event film with high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema. Putting all the speculations to rest, the film was announced with a teaser video that features Shah Rukh amidst a rugged backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages. The first look of the film sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger than life action entertainer.

Red Chillies Entertainment took to its official handle to announce the film and its release date- June 2, 2023. It will release across five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

