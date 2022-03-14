Shah Rukh Khan's Message on 'Futility of War' in Old Video Finds New Relevance

Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, an old clip of Shah Rukh Khan speaking on the damages of war has found new relevance among social media users. Shared on Instagram, the video shows SRK talking about the “futility, sadness and loneliness" of war. He poignantly explains, “Only the dead have seen the end of war. Nobody knows when a war is going to end. It only ends for the guys who have died… And whatever the reasons everyone gives for it- good, bad, ugly, revenge, nice, strong, need of the hour, the fact is war is not nice." He adds that war is not an alternative to peace, goodness, discussion and talks, and definitely not an alternative to “love". It is not something that “anyone should go in for".

An Instagram user commented, “We all need to listen to what he says! In today’s time it’s really important to have this kind of mindset." Another wrote, “One of my favourite clip with such a powerful message. People should stand for peace not for war coz in war our lives will be doomed there will be nothing to live for (sic)."

Advertisement

Whether it’s through his jokes or his philosophy about grave matters such as war, SRK never fails to make a statement. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan not only surprised fans with the release date of his upcoming film Pathaan but soon after, marked his return to Twitter with an #AskSRK session. Once again, the SRK brand of humour charmed fans and had them flooding his feed with questions in no time. Shah Rukh is known not only for his funny side, but also a deeply wise side. His Twitter sessions have often been proof of that. While many fans asked him questions on Pathaan, his look for the movie and other upcoming films during yesterday’s 10-minute session, one fan tweeted, “I have only three minutes left to ask my question but I don’t have one. All I want to say is thank you for your grace, your dignity and for the movies." SRK’s answer is no surprise to his fans, but they found it touching to see it anyway. The actor tweeted back, “Dignity Respect Kindness are the hallmark of a life well led. I try very hard."

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.