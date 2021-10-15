Shah Rukh Khan's Old Tweet Revealing His Plans if KKR Won IPL 2021 Resurfaces

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, revealed what he would do if his team lifted the IPL 2021 trophy. For those late to the party, Kolkata Knight Riders have reached their third IPL finals after a wait of seven years. KKR, led by Eoin Morgan, had emerged victorious under Gautam Gambhir in 2012 and 2014. Having been exceptionally good in the second leg of the season, KKR sealed their berth in the playoffs after superior NRR saw the mighty Mumbai Indians going home. Up against MS Dhoni‘s Chennai Super Kings in the finals that is scheduled for Friday at the Dubai International Stadium, KKR will now aim fto strike a hat-trick.

With the super finale only hours away, fans of SRK and KKR dug up an old tweet by the Bollywood actor who was questioned by a fan during one of the #ASKSRK sessions earlier this year. The question shared on the blue-bird app read: “bhai kkr cup layegi na is baar (Brother, KKR will win the cup this time?)"

To which SRK hilariously responded by saying, “I hope so. I want to start drinking coffee in that only!"

This, however, wasn’t the only question SRK had answered during his popular Twitter session. When one fan asked the Bollywood actor for the colour of his underwear, Khan had a classy comeback.

“I only do these #asksrk for such classy and educated questions," wrote Khan as a reply.

Coming back to cricket, it has taken KKR seven years to book their spot in the IPL finals. KKR has solid spinners in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, and a good batting lineup too- Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, the exploits by these youngsters have taken KKR to the distance. It will be interesting to see how it will play out against Dhoni’s CSK when the two teams lock horns for the Dussehra clash on Friday. CSK are making their ninth IPL final appearance thanks to the astute captaincy of Dhoni.

