Shahid Kapoor Impressed by US Musician's Saxophone Rendition of 'Kabir Singh' Song

Music breaches all barriers of language distance or culture. This recent viral video of a US street artist playing a rendition of Kabir Singh’s ‘Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum’ on his saxophone is just another reaffirmation of this fact. The video was posted online by a Twitter user who spotted the artist playing the saxophone version of Arijit Singh’s superhit song on the street of Boston. The video went viral garnering over 21 thousand views and also caught Shahid Kapoor’s attention. Shahid, who played the lead in the 2019 release Kabir Singh re-shared the video on his Twitter calling it ‘Amazing.

Advertisement

The reply section of the video was flooded with reactions of users who were left impressed by the saxophone version of the song. “Oh! How wonderful!!!," wrote a user while another commented, “No boundaries for love & music. God bless you, dear."

Kabir Singh recently completed three years of its release on June 21. Marking the occasion, Shahid had posted an Instagram Reels with Kiara Advani on his entry theme music in the film. “Three years of Kabir and Preeti. Kabir Singh," Shahid wrote while posting the Reels.

A Hindi remake of the 2017 release Telugu film, Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh is one of the biggest hits of Shahid Kapoor’s career. The original film starred Vijay Deverokonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.

Advertisement

Kabir Singh starred Shahid in the role of a medical student who falls in love with one of his junior (played by Kiara). However, the relationship fails to get the approval of the girl’s family and the eventual separation leads Shahid’s character to turn to alcohol to get over Kiara. Though very successful at the box office, director Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Kabir Singh received a lot of flak for glorifying and promoting toxic relationships and masculinity.

The film also featured Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Dolly Minhas, Suparna Marwah, and others in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.