Shah Rukh Khan's Cadbury Ad Promoting Local Businesses Gets Bouquets and Brickbats Online

A new advertisement by confectionery giant Cadbury, which stars Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, is winning hearts all over social media. The ad called ‘not just a Cadbury ad’, appeals to patrons to buy goods from local kirana shops this Diwali. In order to make it easier for these small businesses attract buyers, the UK-based company has created a customisable ad for them to use for free. Any kirana store can make Shahrukh Khan sell its products through the ad that has been created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The advert, which shows Shahrukh festival-ready in a white sherwani, has given his fans a reason to celebrate the star at a time when his son Aryan Khan is embroiled in a drug case. Watch the ad here:

The innovative idea and the superstar’s charm have made the ad an instant hit for many.

Actress Huma Qureshi said: “What a beautiful ad !! Diwali sab ki meethi honi chahiye.. support small and local business around you.. "

Actress Shruti Seth expressed her approval by posting “Another reason to love #cadbury and @iamsrk" with a heart emoji.

Girish Johar, a film producer, tweeted: “So #Cadbury does it again… this time, with this King Of Hearts himself, @iamsrk

promoting local shopping this #Diwali2021… Very Innovative, Very Thoughtful indeed … #NotJustACadburyAd

Author Manoj Kewalramani wrote: “This Cadbury and Shahrukh collaboration project is so, so smart. One more reason, as if one needed any more, to love SRK."

However, a few did not like the ad and called upon people to boycott Cadbury. One user wrote: “#Cadbury needs a drug accused family to promote its brand .. are they doing surrogate Advt for promoting #Drugs in the society #BoycottCadbury"

Another user tweeted: “This #Diwali I pledge to boycott #Cadbury chocolates for promoting DRUGGIE Muslim superstar during hindu festivals. @DairyMilkIn should hear as loud & clear !!

Shahrukh Khan has been caught in the eye of a storm after his son Aryan Khan was named an accused in a drug case.

