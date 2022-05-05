Shanghai Man Narrowly Escapes Being Cremated Alive After Workers Spot Body Bag Moving

A man in Shanghai came dangerously close to being cremated alive as workers of a care facility thought he was dead and loaded him in a hearse. The video of the incident went viral and sparked outrage among people. Taking cognizance, the Chinese authorities fired five officials of the facility. The incident occurred in Shanghai where an elderly man, presumed dead, was being carried away in a body bag in a hearse. The funeral parlour workers noticed movement in the bag, following which, they called the health officials at the Xinchangzheng Nursing Home to check if the man was still alive, reported BBC.

The workers pulled the bag outside the hearse and checked the body bag. The elderly patient was alive, after which, he was quickly rushed back to the facility. The patient was reported to be stable and out of danger.

After the incident came to light and became viral, the Chinese authorities in the Shanghai district of Putuo confirmed that four officials were fired, including the deputy director of the local civil affairs bureau and the director of the care home. In addition, the doctor responsible for the patient had their medical licence revoked.

The blunder happened amid China’s effort to fight Covid-19. Seeing the possibility of an uptick in COVID-19 cases, China is revamping its hospital facilities.

Shanghai is the largest city in the most populous country in the world. The city has roughly 25 million people and is currently under strict lockdown in a bid to foster the zero-COVID policy.

The doctor who declared the elderly patient dead and four other officials were fired in the case. However, the funeral workers who found the patient alive and saved him from being cremated were awarded 5,000 yuan, roughly Rs 57,000 each, as reported by The Guardian.

