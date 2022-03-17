Shark Tank India Gets 'Sasta' with 'Paneer' Grover in Ashish Chanchlani's Spoof

Shark Tank India just got ‘sasta’, thanks to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. The spoof video parodies the show and its Sharks along with their signature remarks. The judges in the parody are Paneer Grover, founder of Bharat De, Babita Papad, papad queen of India, Uttapam Misal, founder of divorrce.com and Chaman Gutka, founder of Goat. They are the parody versions of Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta, in that order. The entrepreneurs are seen pitching some ridiculous business ideas to the judges. One of the contestants, for instance, is a peon from Yale University. The actors do a decent job capturing the personalities of the Sharks, especially Paneer Grover who is an amped up version of Ashneer played by Chanchlani himself. There is also a reference to the famous Ashneer Grover meme with a line that goes: “Main tera doglapan nikalta hun." Babita Papad is given the signature line of “I am out."

The video, at the time of writing this article, has 1.4 million likes on YouTube. “The way Ashish Chanchlani performed ashneer’s role throughout is absolutely appreciating very well done (sic)," one viewer wrote. “The fact that the site they mentioned is actually real shows how much attention to details has been given to this video. Hats off to you Ashish and the whole Team," said another.

Advertisement

On Twitter, many users pointed out even more scenes that brought out the creators’ attention to detail in the parody.

Advertisement

Shark Tank India continues to spur memes on social media for various incidents that occurred on the show, starting from Ashneer Grover’s remarks to Rannvijay offering a free MBA course to an IIT graduate entrepreneur. Shark Tank India was produced by Studio NEXT, presented by upGrad, and is co-powered by Flipkart, as per Jagran Josh. The seven judges or “sharks" on the show include Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.