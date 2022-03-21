Shark Tank India Judge Ashneer Grover Reacts to Ashish Chanchlani's Spoof of Show

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has reacted to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani’s spoof of the show and thankfully, it’s not “bhai kya kar raha hai tu?" The spoof video parodies the show and its Sharks along with their signature remarks. The judges in the parody are Paneer Grover, founder of Bharat De, Babita Papad, papad queen of India, Uttapam Misal, founder of divorrce.com and Chaman Gutka, founder of Goat. They are the parody versions of Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta, in that order. Ashneer Grover is played by Chanchlani himself and is as amped up in the parody as the man himself. Ashneer is known for his- to put it mildly- abrasive comments on the recently concluded first season of Shark Tank India, which also gave rise to the (in)famous “Yeh sab doglapan hai" memes.

Commenting on an Instagram teaser video of the “sasta" version of the show and of himself, Ashneer wrote, “Hilarious ! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau (sic)".

“Entries now open for Sasta Shaark Tank. If you have a brilliant idea that we saste entrepreneurs can invest on then please login to sastashaarktank.com. Entries open #SastaShaarkTank," Chanchlani captioned the teaser.

You can watch the whole thing here.

The entrepreneurs are seen pitching some ridiculous business ideas to the judges. One of the contestants, for instance, is a peon from Yale University. The actors do a decent job capturing the personalities of the Sharks, especially Paneer Grover who is an amped up version of Ashneer played by Chanchlani himself. There is also a reference to the famous Ashneer Grover meme with a line that goes: “Main tera doglapan nikalta hun." Babita Papad is given the signature line of “I am out." “The way Ashish Chanchlani performed ashneer’s role throughout is absolutely appreciating very well done (sic)," one viewer wrote. “The fact that the site they mentioned is actually real shows how much attention to details has been given to this video. Hats off to you Ashish and the whole Team," said another.

