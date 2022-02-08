Shark Tank India Pitcher Dissed by Ashneer Grover is Now Getting Back at Him, Here's How

Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover just got a clapback from a contestant whose pitch had failed to impress him on the show. Shark Tank India wrapped up on February 4 but it seems like the tea is yet far from over. Fashion designer Niti Singhal’s brand Twee in One makes reversible and convertible clothing, which had been slammed by Ashneer in these terms: “Bahut hi ganda fashion hai ye. Nobody will wear this in my house. Aap ye band kar do. Why are you wasting your time?" The situation turned out to be specifically the reverse of this when Ashneer’s wife Madhuri Jain Grover turned up on The Kapil Sharma Show in a dress from Twee in One. As per a Times of India report, the dress had been gifted to her by Niti when she had gone on the show to pitch Twee in One.

“We love how @madsj30 look beautiful in our Twee dress at @tksshowofficial ! Thank you Madhuri, for believing in our work.. (sic)" Twee in One wrote in their Instagram post. Apart from clips of Ashneer dissing their brand and then Madhuri wearing their dress, the video ends with Ashneer’s line that has now become a famous meme: “Yeh sab doglapan hai“.

Advertisement

Check out what Ashneer had had to say to Niti back when she had appeared on the show.

Advertisement

Recently, host of Shark Tank India, Rannvijay Singha, had also been facing some trolling on social media. It happened after he offered an IIT-PhD fellow a free upGrad course, and is being trolled on social media ever since. Apart from being an IIT-PhD graduate, the guy he made the offer to is also an electrical engineer at just 26, and has done his postgrads at the Stanford University, as claimed by a viral video that brought on the trolling. upGrad is an EdTech major that sponsors Shark Tank India, hence Rannvijay’s move. It’s a regular part of the show, which is being hosted by Rannvijay. It has been produced by Studio NEXT, presented by upGrad, and is co-powered by Flipkart, as per Jagran Josh. The seven judges or “sharks" on the show include Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.