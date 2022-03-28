Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal Reunite over Dining Table

Shark Tank India judges Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal recently reunited and a meme came out of the hangout. Shared by Grover on Instagram, the meme takes a dig at the reports that he spent Rs 10 crore on a dining table for his house. Recently, he stated that he would rather put the money into the business and create jobs. Grover shared a photo of his dining table on Twitter and also slammed BharatPe. In the meme shared by Grover now, the three judges can be seen laughing over the table, discussing sarcastically how there should be at least two diamonds somewhere in the table if it cost Rs 10 crore. Grover’s famous ‘doglapan’ line also finds a mention in the meme. “Thanks @boatxaman and @agmittal for a fun Saturday night. It’s amazing how smoothly we pick up from where we left ! @sharktank.india [sic]," Grover wrote on Instagram.

Model Anchal Kumar, who is the wife of Anupam Mittal, commented: “Hahahahaha! So good to see all of you together." One user was missing Namita Thapar, another Shark Tank judge: “Lagta hai namita mam ki isme expertises nhi hai isliye yhan se out ho gyi [sic]." Another quipped on the ‘doglapan’ meme, writing, “Ye sab dostipan hai". Yet another Instagram user commented: “Even the rival party of Bharatpe must have cracked up reading this conversation." The comments were filled with Shark Tank references in general.

Earlier this month, Grover had taken to Twitter to rubbish the Rs 10 crore dining table allegations. He had written: “Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No, it’s a Rs 10 crore dining table !! Haha! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you’ll lose your credibility like them." Grover further wrote on Twitter, “It’s not even worth 0.5% of that. I’d rather put ₹10cr in business and create employment for 1,000 folks so that they can earn & put dignified meals on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board / Investors - 1: Lavishness - 0."

