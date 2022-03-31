Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover Regrets Not Investing in 'Mask for Glass', Here's Why

Ashneer Grover, Shark Tank judge and Bharat-Pe cofounder, recently revealed that he regrets not investing in Rohit Warrier’s Sippline- a project he had famously dissed as “wahiyat" when it was pitched on the show. In fact, Grover’s famous “bhai kya kar raha hai tu" meme had started with Warrier. Warrier, the founder of Sippline Drinking Shields, had pitched masks for drinking glasses on the show. Grover had reacted to him asking, “Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazak hai kya? Aap kya bohot zyada peete ho kya? Matlab ye idea apke dimaag mein aya bhi kaise ki glass ko mask pehnauga? (What have you been doing? Is this a joke? Do you drink a lot? How do you get the idea to make glasses wear masks?)" The Shark had further added that he had very “strong views" on the idea, and that he had never seen a more “wahiyat" product than this, nor did he want to see one.

Now, as per a Hindustan Times report, Grover has revealed that he regrets not investing in Sippline. He made the revelation in a conversation with Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah, but his reasons for the statement may not be what you expect. “For the loss of entertainment in my life, yes. Main soch raha hoon, yaar isko main agar galti se bolta main tere mein invest kar raha hoon, but tu paanch aur achi cheezein bana ke la, har roz mein has has ke pagal toh jata ki bhai ye toh live entertainment chal raha hai mera (I’m thinking, if I would’ve accidentally said yes to investing on him, but that he had to make five other good stuff, I would have laughed every single day because it would be live entertainment for me) but not otherwise." It seems, now, Grover has taken the diss a step further.

Warrier, for his part, has been dissing the Sharks too. He recently seemed to have taken a subtle dig at Grover and Gupta on the Sippline Instagram page. Warrier says in a video that it’s his “wahiyat" question for the weekend, before going on to talk about his earphones in these terms: “Yeh made in China stamped in India nahi hai, yeh Bose ka QC 30 hai… Mai Bose ka bohot bada fan hun. Maine apna career Bose se shuru kiya tha. Innovation ka importance Maine Bose se seekha. (These are not made in China and stamped in India. These are Bose QC 30 earphones. I’m a big fan of Bose. I started my career with the company and learnt the importance of innovation there)." Aman Gupta is the founder of BoAT and the diss may have been directed at him. Warrier does not mention so.

