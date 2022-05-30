Shark Tank India's 'Glass Ka Mask' Pitcher Rejected by Ashneer Grover Has Finally 'Made it'

Rohit Warrier may not have been able to impress the panel at Shark Tank India, but that will not stop him from pursuing his goal. In his recent tweets, the founder of the oral hygiene brand, Sippline, showed how he is promoting his products at The Hotel Show Dubai 2022. The trade show is one of the premier events in the hotel and hospitality sector in the Middle East where global and regional entrepreneurs, agencies and suppliers come to attract more customers.

Sharing his experience at the show, Rohit wrote on LinkedIn, that he is pleasantly surprised that people in Dubai know him and even asked for selfies. This comes after his business pitch was mocked on Shark Tank, especially by Ashneer Grover. In season one of Shark Tank India, Rohit showcased his Sippline range of products, especially the drinking shield. The most popular shark on the show, Grover had immediately rejected the entire pitch, calling out Rohit in a now-famous meme-worthy dialogue, “Bhai Ye Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu?"

However, considering the positive response he has received in Dubai, Rohit is quite thankful to Shark Tank India. In one of his LinkedIn posts, Grover mentioned that the reality show provided him with a platform that has catapulted many entrepreneurs’ careers. Although his experience in the show was embarrassing, to say the least, nonetheless Rohit writes, “I am utilising it to my benefit and advantage, as one should!"

In one of his recent tweets, Rohit has shared another interaction with a customer and wrote, “Q- How was day two The Hotel Show Dubai | 24 – 26 May 2022

A- It was insanely awesome! Glad that Sippline Drinking Shields, Glass ka Mask could make it. No short of gratitude to Shark Tank India ever."

Netizens are also extending their support to Rohit who continues to persevere. As one of the users commented, “Good luck, never give up."

Another user wrote, “Super confident of the product. Grover’s reaction was blunt on such a platform. But I think the product is very unlikely to run in the market at least in India."

One of the users encouraged Rohit and commented, “Awesome Rohit, way to go."

Rohit revealed that he will be showcasing his products at the Singapore Food and Hotels Asia (FHA) in October as well.

