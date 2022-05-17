Shark Tank India's 'Mask for Glass' Pitcher Rejected By Ashneer Grover Takes a Dig at Him

Shark Tank India contestant and entrepreneur Rohit Warrier has taken a dig at Ashneer Grover yet again. Warrier is the founder of Sippline Drinking Shields and had pitched masks for drinking glasses on the show. Grover had reacted to him asking, “Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazak hai kya? Aap kya bohot zyada peete ho kya? Matlab ye idea apke dimaag mein aya bhi kaise ki glass ko mask pehnauga? (What have you been doing? Is this a joke? Do you drink a lot? How do you get the idea to make glasses wear masks?)" The Shark had further added that he had very “strong views" on the idea, and that he had never seen a more “wahiyat" product than this, nor did he want to see one.

Grover had added, “mujhe bhagwan utha le… iske baad main kuch nahi dekhna chahta life mein (I don’t want to see anything in my life anymore)" while another Shark, Aman Gupta, burst into laughter. Now, taking to Instagram, Sippline posted a video wherein Warrier shared some information about their product and in the process, took out a second to take a dig at Grover. Warrier repeated Grover’s line, saying, “Abhi bas ek hi question ‘Glass ganda hai toh kya karun (There’s only one question now: ‘What to do if the glass is dirty?’)" and adding, “Hey bhagwan, utha le mujhe“. He goes on to smile and clarify that it was just a joke.

Warrier keeps making his little quips against Grover from time to time. Earlier, he said in an Instagram video that’s it’s his “wahiyat" question for the weekend, before going on to talk about his earphones in these terms: “Yeh made in China stamped in India nahi hai, yeh Bose ka QC 30 hai… Mai Bose ka bohot bada fan hun. Maine apna career Bose se shuru kiya tha. Innovation ka importance Maine Bose se seekha. (These are not made in China and stamped in India. These are Bose QC 30 earphones. I’m a big fan of Bose. I started my career with the company and learnt the importance of innovation there)." Aman Gupta is the founder of BoAT and the diss may have been directed at him. Warrier does not mention so.

