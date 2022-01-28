Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal Gets a Hilarious Dose of his Own Medicine from Comic Biswa

Shark Tank India is becoming a craze with the audience. While people are loving it for all the right reasons, content creators and influencers are digging out content from the same. Popular digital creators are mimicking the sharks making our jaws drop with laughter. Namita Thappar is the current favourite of female digital creators as many are doing her mimicry. From Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua to Urooj Ashfaq, female creators are making videos mimicking Namita in their own way.

As many are doing it behind the backs of the sharks, Biswa Kalyan Rath has taken it to another level by imitating Anupam Mittal, CEO of Shaadi.com in his latest video. Biswa is sitting beside Anupam while doing the imitation. In the video, Biswa can be seen all suit up as he says, “Baat to karne do yaar." He even wrote the same on the video. Anupam asks him who he is while he added that no one lets him talk just the way Anupam does on Shark Tank. Later, both laughs. Captioning the video, Biswa wrote, “Koi tehzeeb hi nahi hai yaar"

Various comedians reacted to the video. Dolly Singh, Rohan Joshi, Sahil Bulla, Akash Gupta, and so on commented on Biswa’s video. Earlier also, Biswa has made many videos roasting the Shark Tank jury. In one of the clips, he shared a message to Omicron from Anupam’s side. In his act, he termed Omicron as a good variant with a scope of growth and offered an investment of Rs. 5 to the variant to go away. He also gave a message to Coronavirus in Anupam’s style.

In another video, he is again taking a dig at Anupam and shared his cricket experience. He can be seen mentioning Aman Gupta, Co-founder of BoAt.

With these videos, we can say Biswa is quite fond of Anupam and follows him very well.

