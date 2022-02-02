Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover is Loving Himself as Deepika Padukone in 'Ghoomar'

BhartPe founder Ashneer Grover, who is one of the judges on Shark Tank India, shared an edit via his Instagram handle and it has started a laughing fest online. It is difficult to escape Shark Tank India. Even if one has not watched a single episode on Television, social media platforms are always treating us with memes, spoofs, and viral snippets. The Indian edition of the American reality show has some of India’s successful entrepreneurs as judges. People come on to the show with their business ideas, and if it impresses the judges – they provide them with the money to start or boost their venture. In today’s time, memes are a perfect medium to create buzz around something and it looks like the Shark Tank judges have also joined the fun.

Ashneer Grover, one of the judges or sharks on the show who is also the founder of BharatPe, shared one such edit via his Instagram handle, starting a laughing riot online. “This has to be my most favourite meme from Shark Tank India,” Grover wrote, tagging fellow judge Vineeta Singh to say her imagination was captured perfectly.

Advertisement

Talking to a contestant, Grover recently mentioned wearing a ghagra. He stated that in case he was in the place of the contestant, he would have pitched the idea while looking at fellow panelist Vineeta. On hearing Ashneer’s statement, Vineeta asked everyone to pause for a moment so that she can imagine what it would look like. After a quick pause, Vineeta continued with her statement. But one creative soul thought of giving a pretty distinct visualisation to her imagination. A video is doing the rounds on the internet with Grover’s face morphed on Deepika Padukone, wherein she is dancing to the song ‘Ghoomar’ from the period drama Padmaavat.

This was not it, the clip features Aman Gupta’s face plastered over Shahid Kapoor’s to look every bit like his character Maharaja Ratan Singh. And Vineeta’s face was also photoshopped over actress Anupriya Goenka. Goenka had played the role of the king’s first wife, Nagmati, in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.