Shashi Tharoor as 'Child Actor' in Bollywood Film Really Got Twitter on April Fool's Day

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wears many feathers on his cap but being a child actor, unfortunately, is not one of them. If you were to ask Twitter about it yesterday- notably, April Fool’s Day- you might have gotten a very different answer, though. ‘Scam 1992’ writer Vaibhav Vishal started it off with a black-and-white still from a movie, tweeting: “While @ShashiTharoor never was in Andaz Apna Apna, he did act in movies as a child star. His screen name was Master Gyaan, and he did 9 Hindi and Malayalam films. Attaching a still from Jailor with Geeta Bali. Today was just the right day to revisit this picture. Go, Shashi!" Tharoor, of course, played along. “And I had tried to keep it secret all along! Good sleuthing @ofnosurnamefame! Btw I am still known as Master Gyaan…" He tweeted. Given Tharoor’s illustrious career, many people fell for the prank.

Tharoor has since gone on to clear the air. He tweeted: “For all those folks who took this exchange seriously: It’s a joke! He is pulling my leg and I am playing along for fun. See yesterday’s date! #AprilFoolsDay"

Vishal also tweeted: “Such a sport, @ShashiTharoor! The best we have. The. Best. PS: To the lovely media outlets that covered this story, come on, guys! One basic google search is all that was needed. Plus, 1st April."

Everyone has only one question now.

Twitterati really lost this one but brownie points for participation, we suppose.

