Shashi Tharoor, Cat or Lettuce? UK PM Liz Truss's Resignation Has Twitter Looking for New Contender

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday after 45 days in office amid the political crisis. Twitter, known to thrive in such situations, was armed with plenty of memes and hot takes.

Truss’s resignation wasn’t an unexpected one, especially after her policies triggered economic turmoil and backlash from several quarters.

“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security," Truss announced her resignation in an address outside Downing Street.

Also Read: UK PM Liz Truss Resigns After 45 Days in Office; Election of Successor by End of Next Week

Advertisement

The reactions on social media weren’t unexpected either. Days and days of memes floating around the UK’s political crisis finally reached their final leg.

Also Read: Who Will Replace Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister? From Rishi Sunak to Jeremy Hunt, List of Top 5 Contenders

Advertisement

And…. the memes continued.

Several Twitter users imagined Liz Truss’s short stay with memes.

Also Read: Why Is Liz Truss In Danger of Losing UK PM Post? News18 Explains What Went Wrong

During her address, Truss conceded that she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected. “I recognise that given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," Truss said.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here