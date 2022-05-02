Shashi Tharoor 'Correcting' Grammar for Biocon Founder Starts Debate on Twitter

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP and Twitter’s English professor extraordinaire, has done it again. Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared something for Tharoor’s “amusement" and he had the most characteristically Tharoor response imaginable. Mazumdar-Shaw shared this sentence that she felt might entertain Tharoor: “I do not know where family doctors acquired illegibly perplexing handwriting; nevertheless, extraordinary pharmaceutical intellectuality, counterbalancing indecipherability, transcendentalizes intercommunication’s incomprehensibleness." It’s an example of a rhopalic sentence where each word has one letter more than the preceding word.

Tharoor argued that “incomprehensibleness" is not a word and that “incomprehensibility" should have been used instead. That would have been 19 letters long and would not adhere to the rhopalic sentence structure. Mazumdar-Shaw replied, “Poetic license as they say!!"

However, many Twitter users argued that “incomprehensibleness" is, indeed, a word.

Recently, Tharoor enlightened everyone with one of his “Tharoorisms" once again. He shared the meaning of the word “quockerwodger" and suggested that it might be a useful addition to our political vocabulary. According to the definition shared by Tharoor, a quockerwodger is a type of wooden puppet. Its political meaning implies a politician who is “acting on the instructions of an influential third party, rather than properly representing their constituents". While many attempted to guess if Tharoor was taking a dig at anyone with the tweet, others were curious about the pronunciation and one even requested the Congress MP to “use the word in a sentence". At any rate, the famous “Tharoorsaurus" stands updated.

