Shashi Tharoor Had a Cricket-inspired Wedding Wish For Arya Rajendran, Sachin Dev

Shashi Tharoor is a man who likes to play with words. With his vast vocabulary and his astonishing wit, his speeches, statements or tweets are a marvel to listen to or read. And now, Tharoor has grabbed eyeballs once again with his witty tweet wishing Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran on her recently announced wedding. And his wish had a cricketing angle attached to it. Rajendran is getting married to CPI(M) lawmaker KM Sachin Dev. Describing Dev as a “good catch" since his name combined two of India’s greatest cricketers, he wished Rajendran all the best. He was referring to two legends of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev. “Congratulated Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran on the announcement of her impending nuptials to CPI(M)'s youngest MLA, Sachin Dev. Anyone whose name combines two of India's greatest cricketers must be a good catch, I told her. Blessings and best wishes to the young couple," said Tharoor, while adding a picture of himself with Rajendran.

Both Rajendran and Dev are CPI members (M). Rajendran told reporters after the news of their wedding plans became public that they had notified their families as well as the CPI(M) about their intentions because they were elected representatives. She claimed they had the same outlook on politics and that they had collaborated with the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

At the age of 21, Rajendran became the youngest mayor of Thiruvananthapuram in 2020. She ran for office in the civic elections while still in college, where she was pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree (Maths). Rajendran, the daughter of CPI(M) workers K Rajendran and Sreelatha, has been involved with the party since she was a child. “Maybe from the age of five," she had claimed at the time, according to NDTV.

Dev, a 28-year-old MLA from Balussery, is also the SFI's current national joint secretary. Their wedding date has yet to be revealed.

