Shashi Tharoor, Internet’s English Teacher, Goofs Up in Tweet Slamming Ashes Umpires

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is known to be a master of the English language and often proves that by giving a crash course to netizens in the form of never-heard-before terms. However, a latest tweet by the politician has proved that even masters can make mistakes. In a tweet on the ongoing Ashes Test between Australia and England, Tharoor slammed the poor umpiring in the series that saw English all-rounder Ben Stokes balling 14 no-balls. In his tweet, Tharoor said, “That’s pretty atrocious umpiring. Interesting that all those who cribbed about umpiring errors in the Tests against New Zealand didn’t give our empires and technology credit for avoiding such gaffes." The typo that he made as he wrote “empires" instead of “umpires" caught the attention of netizens.

Advertisement

As the Tweet went viral, netizens flooded the micro-blogging platform with some hilarious reactions.

Have a look:

Advertisement

>Also Read: Who’s the Groom? Shashi Tharoor ‘Mistaken’ as ‘Dulha’ after Photo with Newlywed Couple

Ben Stokes, who returned to the field after a long break, overstepped four times on the trot in his opening over on the second day of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. However, the TV umpire didn’t notice it until the all-rounder managed to knock over Australia opener David Warner for 17.

It was the 12th over when Stokes bowled an amazing inswinger while Warner was late on his defence. The ball deflected off the pads and went on to dismantle the woodwork. While the English began celebrating the moment, the on-field umpires asked the Aussie opener to wait for a while until they check if the delivery was fair. The replay showed that Stokes had overstepped and Warner got a life.

After the incident, it was learned that Stokes overstepped in the last three deliveries as well but the third umpire didn’t pick it. Australia’s Channel Seven shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Each of Ben Stokes’ first four deliveries to David Warner was a no-ball."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.