Shashi Tharoor Mocks Twitter for 'Acting' on His Edit Button Suggestion from 2018

In the last few years, microblogging sites have been a one-stop for drama and juicy news. When people take a particular tweet or news with a pinch of salt, they head to Twitter to put out their opinion and even troll politicians or celebrities. The art of tweeting only gets difficult for the big personalities as even the slightest error, like a spelling mistake, could be an invitation for trolls. On April 1, Twitter announced that they were “working on an edit button.” Following this, they never came clean about it, leaving people wondering whether they will be able to edit their tweets from now on or if it was just an April Fool’s Day prank. Recently, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a dig at the company, pointing out that they acted upon his suggestion which he gave 4 years ago.

“Don’t know if Twitter’s edit button tweet was an April Fool’s joke that they forgot to disown, but if it’s real, thanks for listening in 2018 and acting in 2022,” Tharoor wrote. The tweet was accompanied by a screenshot of his tweet from 2018 in which Tharoor “explained the need” for an edit button to then Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. He further mocked that “even responses from our bureaucracy tend to be quicker.”

Tharoor’s hilarious take on Twitter’s ‘edit button’ did not go down well with some internet users. People opined that an edit button will only “distort conversations” however, they stated that it will be very helpful for the politicians. “It will be helpful for the politicians who switch ideologies and journalists who re-work their ethical commitments,” a user wrote.

The edit button, however, has been a long pending demand from Twitter users. In Elon Musk’s poll on whether they wanted Twitter users wanted an Edit button, “yse" has 73.5% votes while “on" has 26.5% at the time of writing this article.

Many still believe that the whole thing was a mere prank.

