Shashi Tharoor 'Rices' to the Occasion as Twitter Makes 'Naan-violent' Puns

Even though a pun is ranked somewhere towards the bottom rungs of literary humour, it has now risen in dignity since Twitter’s resident wordsmith Shashi Tharoor was seen participating in a Twitter repartee on the same. The viral Twitter thread by two users goes: “If two guys fight over a tandoori naan, is that violence or naan-violence?" and the reply “Naan violence is part of our kulcha" followed by “Lassi who wins". Tharoor could rein himself in no longer and took to the microblogging platform to write: “This was exactly what St Stephen’s was like when I was there in the early 1970s! People spent hours in repartee of this nature. But we didn’t have @Twitter to immortalise our bon mots. (On this exchange, as a Southie I would rice to the occasion, provided some-bar wasn’t there.)" The repartee did not stop there. The original poster tweeted: “Thanks for Tweeting this Shashi. Not just Stephen’s, repartees like this were a DU rasam. Though I was there at a different time would have loved to spar with you idli." Tharoor replied with yet another pun: “It’s never too lait… but for now yeh coffee hain."

What’s up with these ‘naan’ puns? Actor Arshad Warsi recently threw one out there, too.

While ‘naan’ seems to be having a good few days, Tharoor’s presence on Twitter seldom goes unnoticed. When it comes to his English vocab, that presence is cemented further. ‘Floccinaucinihilipilification’, ‘Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia’. Do these words ring a bell? A desi active on social media would easily recognise these words introduced to us by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Every now and then, the MP introduces the world to a new word that earns him praise and definitely a great degree of awe from his followers. In a tweet back in 2017, Tharoor had justified his use of difficult words saying, “To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!" According to the Oxford dictionary, rodomontade means to “talk boastfully".

