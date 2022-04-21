Shashi Tharoor Shares Meaning of 'Quockerwodger' in New Addition to 'Tharoorsaurus'

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP and Twitter’s resident English teacher, has enlightened everyone with one of his “Tharoorisms" once again. He shared the meaning of the word “quockerwodger" and suggested that it might be a useful addition to our political vocabulary. According to the definition shared by Tharoor, a quockerwodger is a type of wooden puppet. Its political meaning implies a politician who is “acting on the instructions of an influential third party, rather than properly representing their constituents".

While many attempted to guess if Tharoor was taking a dig at anyone with the tweet, others were curious about the pronunciation and one even requested the Congress MP to “use the word in a sentence". At any rate, the famous “Tharoorsaurus" stands updated.

Recently, though, Tharoor admitted that he too can have an off day at work and commit the sin of “careless typing". Tharoor’s now-viral tweet was in direct response to Union minister Ramdas Athawale who pointed out the typos in the former’s tweet that was aimed at him. “I stand corrected, Ramdas ji. Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English! But while you’re on a roll, there’s someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition," Tharoor quipped. For the unversed, it all began when Tharoor tweeted out a photo from the Lok Sabha and slammed finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her “nearly two-hour reply" to the Budget debate earlier this year.

Not just Sitharaman, Tharoor also fired shots at Athawale, present in the frame, by calling his expression “stunned & incredulous" stating that even the treasury bench couldn’t believe the finance minister’s claims about the economy and her Budget. There were a couple of typos in Congress MP’s tweet and Athawale got ample fodder to get back at Tharoor.

