Shashi Tharoor Admits He Made a Typo in His Tweet on Virat Kohli's Iconic T20 Performance

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who happens to be Twitter’s very own English professor, has made a typo this time, leaving the netizens baffled. It happened when he was showering his praise on Virat Kohli whose match-winning knock helped India experience the most iconic victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Taking to Twitter, he told how he deliberately missed his flight from Goa to watch the India-Pakistan clash. “After addressing a conference of Catholic universities in Goa this morning I declined the scheduled flight which would have meant missing the #indvspakmatch entirely. Even though the next flight is only at 9.55 pm I was thrilled to see one of the great matches of this tournament," he tweeted. In another tweet, he said, “And this man is both genius & authetic hero! Utterly awesome @imVkohli."

Advertisement

After reading the tweet, netizens did not understand how he spelt ‘authentic’ wrong.

“sir, kindly tell me the meaning of this word as even google is unable to tell me," wrote a Twitter user, along with a screenshot. Another person wrote, “had to pull out my dictionary to look out for the meaning of authetic. but then realized that the ‘god of pen’ could also suffer a lapse of concentration."

“Even #shashitharoor can make a spelling mistake after a grand win against Pakistan #INDvsPAK2022," wrote another Twitter user.

One Twitter user, came to his rescue and this is what she said:

However, Mr Tharoor clarified that it was a typo.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, he shared a new word with netizens called “quomodocunquize." In the caption, he explained, “Obscure Words Deptt: Must the Indian Railways quomodocunquize?" He further shared an image explaining the meaning. The word means to make money by any possible means. Since being shared, the post has garnered tons of reactions on social media. The man of many words, who keeps sharing new words to upgrade netizens’ vocabulary has managed to leave them speechless. Using this tweet, the Congress MP also took a dig at the Ministry of Railways as he tagged the department and used the hashtag ‘SeniorCitizensConcession’.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here