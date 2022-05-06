Shashi Tharoor Writes Poem on 'Chochi' Trend that has Taken over Twitter, Get Deets Here

Inadequate English writing skills is frowned upon on social media, and one Twitter user experienced it after he inadvertently set off ‘Chochi’ trend. The user appeared to complain about ‘egg water’ being used to ‘bake dosa’ at Kochi airport. He alleged that such a practice interfered with his religious beliefs and warned other users to be vigilant when they are at the ‘Earth lounge’ in the airport. Tweeple found the post amusing, especially how the user spelled ‘Kochi’. They also questioned what ‘egg water’ is and how dosa is baked. Soon, a flurry of tweets emerged that had the words ‘Chochi’, ‘egg water’ and ‘baked dosa’. The trend even attracted the attention of MP Shashi Tharoor who wrote a poem about it.

“If you are in Chochi Kindly be aware of Airport Lounge named as Earth Lounge. They Simply plays with Religious Belief, Where they use Egg water to bake South India Food such as Dosa. When asked they told its As per Standard. When asked for Manual they denied to share."

Advertisement

“In “Chochi", an outraged young vegan

Reacted as if shot with a ray-gun;

Hearing “thanda" as “anda"

He “baked" a huge blunder

Should have stuck to chawal & baingan!"

“Twitter people chochi is in the state of cherala next to charnataka. Ask me I know all of india from chashmir to chanyakumari."

“Baked dosa with egg water at chochi airport is now a life goal for many."

Advertisement

“People of Chollam and Chozhikode are jealous of #chochi’s recent surge in popularity."

“I’m just a Chochi, standing in front of a baked dosa, asking for it to be cooked in egg water. "

“Finally found Chochi. The search for Baked dosa and Egg water still goes on."

“Chochi is a state of mind. You must believe in the miracle of anda paani to see the mystical City of Chochi."

One user posted that Chochi is a village in Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.