Shashi Tharoor’s Reaction to Truck Carrying Copies of Thesaurus Leaves Internet ‘Bewildered’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is touted as a wordsmith for all the right reasons. His witty answers, sense of humour, and above all impeccable knowledge of ‘words’ often leaves the internet impressed. On Wednesday, Tharoor shared an image, showcasing the crash of a truck loaded with copies of Roget’s Thesaurus. Well, if you are expecting a never-heard-before word from the parliamentarian’s dictionary, you are likely to face disappointment. Why? This is because the task was duly done by the caption, which came along with the picture. The sentence was not only long but it also came with a series of synonyms. While the first line of the statement informs about the crash of the truck, carrying thousands of copies of Roget’s Thesaurus, the remaining sentence describes the state of witnesses with a slew of synonyms.

“A truck loaded with thousands of copies of Roget’s Thesaurus crashed yesterday, losing its entire load. Witnesses were stunned, startled, aghast, taken aback, stupefied, confused, shocked, rattled, paralyzed, dazed, bewildered, mixed up, surprised, awed, and dumbfounded, nonplussed, flabbergasted, astounded, amazed, confounded, astonished, overwhelmed, horrified, numbed, speechless, perplexed, fazed, disconcerted, perturbed, disturbed and breathtaken," read the caption of the image.

The icing on the cake was Shashi Tharoor’s tweet. Sharing the post, Tharoor wrote, “a smile to brighten the morning."

Let’s take a look at how Twitteratis reacted to Shashi Tharoor’s post:

“Well that’s just my vocabulary on the road," a user said.

Another lauded the “amazing use of thesaurus in a tweet."

One of the users suggested a word which could possibly replace all the synonyms mentioned in the post. It has a Tharoor connection. The user said, “Maybe we should add a new word to dictionary which means and replaces all those words and just say “Witnesses were tharoored."

Replying to Shashi Tharoor’s tweet, a Twitterati made a remark on behalf of all average Indians. And it is oh-so-relatable, “samjh nahi aaya lekin padh ke accha laga (didn’t understand anything but it felt good after reading)."

What are your thoughts on Shashi Tharoor’s post?

