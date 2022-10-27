‘She Said Yes’: Desi Man’s Proposal During India-Netherlands World Cup Match Goes Viral

Marriage proposals are a combination of love and happiness. While the T20 World Cup is on in full wing in Australia and cricket fans are watching every match with extreme determination, one man went beyond enjoying the match from the stands and used this opportunity to propose to his girlfriend. This happened during India’s match against Netherlands. The wholesome moment had a very happy ending as the girl said yes. The video of the proposal was uploaded by the ICC on Instagram and has now gone viral.

“She said yes," read the caption of the video. In the clip, the man can be seen going down on his knees and he takes out the ring. The happiness on the couple’s face is unmatchable. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has gathered over 161K likes. The incident took place during the 7th over of the Dutch innings. India at that point was in a good position as they had Netherlands struggling on 28/2.

However, not every story has a happy ending. Earlier, a reel which went viral showed a man hugging his partner on the steps of a stand at Roger Centre. After sharing a kiss and a few words, the guy got down on his knees to propose to her for marriage. His girlfriend was surprised at this sudden gesture and covered her mouth in shock. The cameraman behind the pair was ready to capture this moment. However, in a shocking turn of events, this man pulled out a big ring box from his jeans pocket and produced a gummy ring. Enraged, the woman slapped him and walked away. Fans in the stadium watched this entire event unfold in disbelief. Canadian Party Life captioned this reel, “Who’s in the wrong?"

This girl was criticised by many users for overreacting to a harmless joke by her partner. A user wrote that her partner would have taken these kinds of jokes sportingly. Another condemned the fact that the girl has physically abused her fiancée.

