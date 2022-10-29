Shein Retailer Receives Flak After Showing Model With Water Container to Show Off Plus-size Tights

Fast fashion retailer Shein, has recently found itself in a bit of an online tizzy after a marketing campaign went horribly wrong. On its website, the fashion giant uploaded a series of pictures that showed the smooth elasticity of a particular pair of tights. The pictures featured several rather thin, regular-sized models who posed with the tights along with a water container to show their plus-size tights’ elasticity. A Twitter user took a grab of the pictures and shared them on her profile, where the post amassed hundreds of likes in a matter of hours. Several Twitter users lambasted Shein for not using plus-sized models for the campaign.

User Karmakarmm captioned the post, “Shein! Y’all couldn’t find a plus size model? WT* is this?" along with several crying emojis. Take a look at the photo here.

Twitter users thronged the comments section of the post and heavily criticized the fashion company which is well known for its trendy designs and rather affordable style options. However, Shein has also been criticized in the past for low-quality, fash-fashion options that cannot be used after a few wears, thus making its clothes non-sustainable in nature.

Users strongly varied in opinion when it came to the advert, with many claiming that the photos were to show the elasticity of the tights, while several others claimed that the non-inclusion of plus-sized models was unfair on part of the retail giant. One Twitter user said: “Shein is the worst brand ethically in every way. (I’m a fashion design student at one of the top 10 fashion schools in the US, the top in my state, and I’ve done tons of research on fast fashion). The fashion industry is the second leading cause of climate change after the oil."

A second user said: “I like Shein. I can buy clothes that are cheap and that fit me comfortably. I know it looks bad and all, but it’s showing that it’s stretchy, and won’t tear. And you could probably move better while wearing it. Maybe I’m too chill. I don’t know. Maybe there’s no need to be mad", while a third user said: “They really said “water jug – that’s the money shot right there."

Another user said, “This is prove that no matter what you do, people will judge you. I’m sure that some people would still criticize them if they used plus sized models. You guys always have something to say. So, Why should they care what you think about their concept. Just mind your business".

Shein has now changed the pictures on its website to not show the water bottles anymore.

