'Shera De Puttar Sher': Men's Bragging Goes Wrong as Leashed Lion Rears Up

A video of a family with what appears to be a chained lion is going viral on Twitter. The video opens with a bunch of men gathered around to click a picture in front of a lion in what appears to be a yard. However, the photo session has now gone viral for all the wrong reasons. By the end of the clip, the lion can be seen rearing up from its position.

One of the men can be seen yelling “Shera de puttar sher (Lion’s son will always be a lion)” loudly as the camera begins to film the family. In the very next second, the four-legged carnivore who was seated calmly, suddenly gets irked by the loud noise and rears up from its position. Instantly, all the men stand up to move away from the lion as the person who’s handling the innocent creature pulls the leash that’s placed on his neck collar.

Advertisement

All the men escaped unhurt in the video and the big cat was seemingly brought under control at the correct moment. Watch the viral clip below:

The viral video has left netizens outraged. While many are accusing the men in the video of mishandling the animal, others highlighted how they have no right to keep the lion leashed. An angry user suggested that everyone in the viral clip should be sued. The user wrote, “They should be sued for mishandling an innocent creature!”

Advertisement

Another joked that the lion was correct to take action as they insulted him by comparing themselves with it, “Sher isliye ghussa kar gya q k sher to janta tha naa k ye khoty k bachhy hai mere nhe”

Advertisement

One more joined to say, “These people seriously have no class.”

A furious netizen added, “First they should learn and know that they do not have any right to keep the animal locked up at home.”

Check out a few more responses below:

The viral clip has garnered over 12 thousand likes and more than 4 thousand retweets on the social media platform.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here