Sherlock, Moriarty Were 'Spotted' by Fans in This 'Fleabag' Scene and It's Hard to Unsee

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Fleabag’ made many unconventional choices, casting Andrew Scott of Moriarty fame as a romantic interest being one of them. Was it a successful choice! People were bowled over by the character of The Priest and his easy, unpredictable charm. It points to Scott’s acting chops that the dreaded Moriarty from Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Sherlock’ was in no way visible in the Priest. But we cannot have good things and hence, Twitter sleuths have picked out a scene from ‘Fleabag’ where they have spotted ‘Sherlock’ kissing ‘Moriarty’. In reality, it’s a kissing scene between Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag and the Priest, where both the actors’ silhouettes create the illusion that it might be Sherlock and Moriarty. However, a kissing scene does happen between Sherlock and Moriarty in a BBC Sherlock episode, but it’s not ‘real’ in the series and is part of a speculative scenario. The ‘Fleabag’ still was shared by Twitter user @TAYLOCK.

Some people were earnestly confused, because ‘Sheriarty’ is actually a popular fan ‘ship’ from the show, and many fan-made edits exist on the Internet of Sherlock and Moriarty in romantic scenarios, second only to such edits created to show John Watson and Sherlock together.

Writer-actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed in 2019 that she was “teetering on the edge of a depression" amid a pressure to conform beauty standards. In an interview to BBC, the 34-year-old shared that she took writing the comedy-drama series Fleabag because she was being offered limiting roles after leaving drama school, and she felt under pressure to become the “ideal version of a woman", reported femalefirst.co.uk.

“It really got under my skin. (There was) this ideal version of a woman everyone had to aspire to from a very young age and the ideal was that she was very sexual and perfect. I felt so angry about it because I didn’t feel I had to justify myself. And I had to prove that first and foremost I had a brain and I was clever. But at the same time I also felt I had to prove that I was pretty and desirable."

