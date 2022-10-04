Shimron Hetmyer Out of T20 World Cup 2022 After He 'Missed' Flight But Fans Took Off With Memes

West Indies cricketer Shimron Hetmyer, a dangerous customer with the bat, will pose no threat to the opponents in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup after he missed his “rescheduled" flight to Australia ahead of the marquee tournament. Hetmyer was scheduled to travel on October 1 but, upon his request to the Cricket West Indies (CWI), the southpaw’s travelling dates were changed. He missed the second flight as well.

Hetmyer cited “personal reasons" for missing both the flights and that has, unfortunately, cost him a spot in the World Cup. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has now named Shamarh Brooks as Hetmyer’s replacement.

Upon reading the news, cricket fans were understandably disappointed. However, a section of social media poked fun at the West Indian cricketer for missing out on the global tournament. Others imagined Hetmyer desperately hopping on the third plane to reach the venue to secure a spot in the team.

“The decision by the CWI selection panel was made as Shimron Hetmyer missed his re-scheduled flight to Australia, which had been changed from Saturday 1 October at his request, due to family reasons," CWI said in a media release.

“With flight availability a real challenge, a seat was found for him to leave Guyana today, Monday 3 October, meaning he would unfortunately miss the 1st T20 International (T20I) against Australia on Wednesday 5 October at the Metricon Stadium. This morning, Mr Hetmyer, informed the Director of Cricket that he would not be able to get to the airport in time for his flight this afternoon to New York."

