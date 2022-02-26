Shiv Sena Worker Struggling to Wear Mask For 2 Minutes Straight is a Lesson in 'Hard Work'

Two years and counting, the COVID-19 pandemic introduced the concept of masks as a necessity, and now masks have become a part of our reality. The innumerable number of times we had to wear and remove, and then again wear the mask since 2020, everybody would have won at the mask-wearing competition, if there was one, except this guy. A video doing the rounds on social media shows a Shiv Sena worker struggling to wear an N95 mask for more than two minutes during a rally in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The video goes on to prove that some habits just don’t stick, no matter how many times you do it, and it’s okay. Having said that, let’s jump right to the video shared by a Twitter user. At first, the Shiv Sainik tries to go right to it and ends up wearing the mask on his eyes and forehead. When this felt wrong, he again tried wearing the mask. He was so engrossed in the task at hand, he had to let go of the garland and kept it on the podium. He again tries his hand at wearing the mask. This time he got the place right, but, alas, the orientation wasn’t correct.

The struggle is real and worth the watch. And do not worry, this ends with a happy ending:

Since being shared, Twitter is giggling at the video together as users chirp in their reactions. Laughing emojis were poured in abundance.

One user pitied MP Dhairyasheel Mane, who was giving the speech on the stage, and despite this, lost his thunder to the worker’s tussle with the COVID-19 mask.

“Dude took two minutes to wear a mask,” wrote another.

Moments later, a spoof video emerged that garnered immense appreciation due to the elements that supported the organic hilarity that the video entailed. Take a look:

What do you think of the Shiv Sena worker’s struggle with the facemask?

