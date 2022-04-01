Shivam Dube Roasted With Memes as CSK All-rounder Leaks 25 Runs in Penultimate Over

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube was belted all across the park when he has summoned to bowl the penultimate over of IPL 2022 clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Chennai had piled up an impressive 210 in the first innings. 34 runs were needed in 12 balls. Dube hadn’t bowled a single delivery in the entire match. Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni were subjected to length balls, one after another, as the two batters smoked the all-rounder with ease at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Was Ravindra Jadeja’s gamble to introduce Dube so late in the match a disastrous call? Sunil Gavaskar seated in the commentary box thought so. “He has played a fair bit of limited-overs cricket and he is still bowling those length balls. He is going to get punished. Of course, it’s not fair that somebody who has not bowled so far is given the 19th over when the batsmen are looking to play the shots," Gavaskar said in astonishment.

Fans, on the other hand, thronged Twitter to roast Dube who made a mess with the ball after playing an important knock of 49 for CSK earlier in the day.

With only 9 runs required after Dube’s forgetful over, Lucknow Super Giants completed the formalities with three deliveries to spare and six wickets in their kitty.

