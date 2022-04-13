Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa's Batting Blitzkrieg for CSK Summed Up With Fitting Memes

Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa came out to bat at DY Patil Stadium with only one plan in mind: destruction. Suffering early blows and after being reduced to 36/2, Dube and Uthappa took it upon themselves to help CSK beat Royal Challengers Bangalore and register their first victory in IPL 2022. The duo stitched an intimidating partnership of 165 runs that propelled the Jadeja-led side to 216/4 in their 20 overs. While Uthappa’s aggressive 88 included 9 maximums and 4 boundaries, Dube remained unbeaten for 95 that was laced with 8 sixes. Chasing a massive target of 217, RCB got achingly close to the finish line but fell short by 23 runs.

Impressively enough, CSK piled up as many as 155 runs in their last 10 overs as Dube, Uthappa turned out to be the heroes of the night and they were treated with some flattering memes.

Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell played a counter-attacking cameo but he failed to convert it into a big score and departed on 26 runs off 11 balls. Debutant Suyash Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed rebuild RCB’s chase with a 60-run stand but the scoreboard pressure was too big for them.

Dinesh Karthik gave RCB some hope in the final overs with his blistering 34-run knock off 14 balls but it wasn’t enough to chase the daunting target.

