Shivangi Singh, India’s First Woman to Fly Rafale, Graces IAF Tableau on Republic Day

The country’s first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Shivangi Singh was part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday. She is only the second woman fighter jet pilot to be part of the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau. Last year, Flight Lieutenant Bhawna Kanth became the first female fighter jet pilot to be part of the IAF tableau. Singh, who is from Varanasi, joined the IAF in 2017 and was commissioned in the IAF’s second batch of women fighter pilots. She had been flying MiG-21 Bison aircraft before flying the Rafale. She is part of the IAF’s Golden Arrows squadron based out of Ambala in Punjab.

The Press Information Bureau tweeted about her:

“Country’s first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh is a part of the Indian Air Force tableau as the

@IAF_MCC band and marching contingent marches down the Rajpath."

Proud Indians celebrated Shivangi on social media and said that she was an inspiration for coming generations.

“Yesssss! You Show them Shivangi! You’re our RafaleRani," tweeted Anand Mahindra.

“Way to go Flt. Lieutenant Shivangi Singh. You inspire a lot of young girls to dream big. Proud moment for India."

The IAF tableau was based on the theme — ‘Indian Air Force transforming for the future’. Scaled down models of Rafale fighter jet, indigenously developed light combat helicopter (LCH) and 3D surveillance radar Aslesha MK-1 were part of the float. It also featured a scaled down model of MiG-21 aircraft that played a major role in the 1971 war in which India defeated Pakistan, leading to the creation of Bangladesh, as well as a model of India’s first indigenously developed aircraft Gnat.

With a grand flypast by 75 aircraft and helicopters, India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday at Delhi’s refurbished Rajpath, showcasing its military prowess and cultural diversity in the iconic parade.

(With inputs from PTI)

