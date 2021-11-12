Shoaib Malik's Gesture Towards Hasan Ali After He Dropped Wade Wins Fans' Respect

Pakistan’s veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik rushed to the aid of a gutted Hasan Ali after the latter perhaps dropped the T20 World Cup when he spilt in-form Aussie batter Matthew Wade’s catch on Thursday. Ali was stationed in the deep mid-wicket area when he saw a mistimed shot by Wade coming his way during the penultimate over bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi. The fielder made the necessary run to his left and had the ball in his hands but couldn’t secure it. Not only were two runs conceded off the dropped catch, but Wade also used the lifeline to smack three back to back sixes to end Pakistan’s hopes in what had been an unbeaten journey in the marquee tournament.

While Ali did not get time to comprehend what had just unfolded thanks to Australia barging into the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup in a span of three deliveries, there was a moment on the field that was cheered widely by the attendees and commentators. 39-year-old Malik made a quick run to Ali to cheer him up after the course-changing catch was dropped.

A snapshot of Malik’s gesture towards his own made everyone pause and appreciate the team spirit and maturity of the cricketer.

“No one knows what Hassan Ali went through when he dropped that catch. Be like Shoaib Malik," wrote one Twitter user.

After the defeat, Babar Azam said that team put up a solid show with the bat to score a formidable total in front of Australia. However, Babar admitted that it was a dropped catch of Wade by Hasan Ali in the penultimate over which was the turning point of the game.

“I thought we scored as many runs as we had planned in the first innings. I think if we give such teams a chance in the back end, it is going to be costly. The turning point was that dropped catch. Had we taken it, the scenario could have been different," Babar said in the post-match presentation.

