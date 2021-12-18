Shocking Video of Prototype Drone Tasing 'Migrant' at US-Mexico Border Surfaces

A video showing a technology start-up’s prototype of a drone tasing migrants at the US border recently surfaced on the internet and has gone viral with netizens slamming it for being ‘horrific and disgusting’. The firm, named BRINC had been set up by Blake Resnick to help law enforcement agencies through the use of non-violent robots, especially after the mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas back in 2017. But the viral video left users with a feeling of shock and anger as this looked like a far cry from a non-violent robot, netizens said. The drone as seen in the video has been designed to ‘tase migrants’. A report in The Intercept said that the footage now going viral is from 2018 and had said that a ‘wall of drones’ would be functional in place of an actual wall at less than half the price. This wall of drone will be tracking movement of people who might try to enter the US.

The video, a promotional for the drone shows a man referred to as ‘Jose’ being tased when he refuses to show his identification details and pulls up a gun at the drone. The video has drawn ire from social media users. Resnick had reportedly suggested that the ‘wall of drones’ could be used to man the border and fitted with thermal sensors, these drones could detect human movement and can also be fitted with stun guns and software to detect people. The drones were also supposed to be linked to border control forces so that they could remotely take control of the situation.

After the video went viral following the newly emerged reports, Resnick has reportedly told media that the ‘video is immature, deeply regrettable and not at all representative of the direction I have taken the company in since.’

He also added that the company has ‘never built a drone with a functional taser’.

Resnick has also spoken to another media outlet where he said that his company would never sell dangerous drones. “We stand by our mission to use technology to protect the public and first responders and believe building armed drones would harm this goal," he was quoted by The Independent as saying.

