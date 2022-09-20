Shocking Video Shows Egyptian Cargo Ship Capsizing At The Port of Iskenderun

An Egyptian cargo ship lost stability in the Turkish port of Iskenderun in eastern Turkey on Sunday. According to the Turkish Ministry of Transport, the ship rolled onto its side after several attempts to stabilise it failed.

A 99-second video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the crane at the port unloading the container from the cargo ship when it capsized. A sizable number of workers were watching the unloading procedure when the incident occurred. And, as soon as the cargo ship began tilting, these workers began to flee. The crew, however, was informed and safely exited the ship when it started to lose stability and rise slightly above the water’s surface. The ship quickly sank beneath the surface of the water. Fortunately, all of the crew members were successfully rescued, and there were no reported injuries.

Here is the video:

The Sea Eagle, a general cargo ship with a 38-year history of service between Egypt and Turkey, was built in 1984. She anchored at Iskenderun and began unloading containers with the help of a truck crane. The Sea Eagle, a 290-foot vessel registered in Togo, set sail on September 16 from Alexandria, Egypt, with a stopover in Mersin, Turkey.

The sudden submersion of the ship horrified the crew members and those unloading cargo. The Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure later announced that 24 containers from the Togo-flagged ship were damaged, and a small oil leak was also reported.

Turkish port authorities are still looking into what caused the ship to sink. The removal of the fuel from the ship and the retrieval of the container is still being worked on. On September 17, the ship arrived in Iskenderun from the Turkish city of Mersin. The crew reported that up until that point, all systems on board were operating normally.

